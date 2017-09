Aug 20 (Reuters) - KTG Agrar AG :

* Reaffirms outlook for full year: strengthening of equity capital by increasing sales and earnings

Group sales will pass 250 million euros ($278.28 million) mark this year and increase to 500 million euros within next three years