BRIEF-Technopolis' Board of Directors approves new strategic targets

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Technopolis Oyj :
* Board of Directors has updated the company’s strategic targets for the period from 2015-2020
* Average net sales and EBITDA growth of 10 pct per annum (previously 15 pct)
* Service penetration 15 pct by 2020 for like-for-like real estate (2014 penetration: 10.5 pct)
* 5.5 pct return on capital employed per annum excluding fair value changes (previously 6.0 pct)
* Equity ratio above 35 pct over cycle (unchanged)
