BRIEF-Technopolis' Board of Directors approves new strategic targets
August 20, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Technopolis' Board of Directors approves new strategic targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Technopolis Oyj :

* Board of Directors has updated the company’s strategic targets for the period from 2015-2020

* Average net sales and EBITDA growth of 10 pct per annum (previously 15 pct)

* Service penetration 15 pct by 2020 for like-for-like real estate (2014 penetration: 10.5 pct)

* 5.5 pct return on capital employed per annum excluding fair value changes (previously 6.0 pct)

* Equity ratio above 35 pct over cycle (unchanged) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

