BRIEF-WH Smith sees FY outcome slightly ahead of analyst expectations

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Wh Smith Plc

* During second half travel continued to deliver a strong performance with good sales across all of our core channels

* Expects outcome for year to 31 august 2015 to be slightly ahead of consensus of analysts’ expectations

* Performance of our high street business is in line with our expectations, with sales slightly ahead

* Expects outcome for year to 31 august 2015 to be slightly ahead of consensus of analysts’ expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: