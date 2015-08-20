BRIEF-WH Smith sees FY outcome slightly ahead of analyst expectations

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Wh Smith Plc
* During second half travel continued to deliver a strong performance with good sales across all of our core channels
* Expects outcome for year to 31 august 2015 to be slightly ahead of consensus of analysts’ expectations
* Performance of our high street business is in line with our expectations, with sales slightly ahead
* Expects outcome for year to 31 august 2015 to be slightly ahead of consensus of analysts’ expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: