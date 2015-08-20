FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Russia's Mail.ru says H1 net profit falls 10.5 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
August 20, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's Mail.ru says H1 net profit falls 10.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Mail.Ru Group Ltd says:

* H1 2015 group aggregate net profit decreased by 10.5 percent, year-on-year, to 5.6 billion roubles ($83.88 million);

* H1 aggregate segment revenue grew 6.9 percent, year-on-year, to 18.3 billion roubles;

* H1 group aggregate segment EBITDA grew 4.5 percent, year-on-year, to 9.1 billion roubles;

* Keeps FY 2015 guidance of revenue growth (including both VKontakte and Headhunter on a pro-forma basis) at between 7-12 percent;

* Expects FY EBITDA margin of between 47-48 percent vs previous guidance of between 46-47 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.7655 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.