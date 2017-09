Aug 20 (Reuters) -

* Medivir Q2 net turnover totalled SEK 245.8 million (564.0 m) vs 263 million seen in Reuters poll

* Medivir Q2 profit after tax was SEK 64.1 million (327.8)

* Q2 pretax profit 85.4 million SEK vs 120 million seen in Reuters poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: