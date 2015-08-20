FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lang und Schwarz Wertpapierhandel H1 net income up at EUR 2.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Lang und Schwarz Wertpapierhandel AG :

* Consolidated net income 2.902 million euros ($3.23 million) in the first half 2015 (previous year: 2.444 million euros)

* Consolidated net income 1.515 million euros in the second quarter 2015 (previous year: 1.230 million euros)

* Gross profit from business activity improved in first half to 10.159 million euros after 9.606 million euros in the prior-year period Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

