Aug 20 (Reuters) - Curasan AG :

* H1 gross revenues increase by 1.3 percent to 3.2 million euros ($3.6 million)

* H1 EBITDA rose to 3.8 million euros from -0.4 million euros in previous year

* Sees FY 2015 gross revenues of 6.3 million to 6.9 million euros and a net loss of 1.2 million to 1.6 million euros adjusted for special effects

