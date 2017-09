Aug 20 (Reuters) - Geratherm Medical AG :

* H1 sales revenues 10.7 million euros ($11.90 million), up 20.1 percent

* H1 EBIT 1.479 million euros versus 1.065 million euros year ago

* H1 earnings after taxes 1.06 million euros, up 51.5 percent

* Anticipates that sales and earnings will continue to develop favourably for the third quarter of 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1LkyDro Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)