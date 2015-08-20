FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Royal Imtech sells units to Cordeel Groep and Agta Record
#Switzerland Market Report
August 20, 2015 / 10:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Royal Imtech sells units to Cordeel Groep and Agta Record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Royal Imtech NV :

* Shares in Imtech Belgium Holding B.V. sold to Cordeel Groep

* Shares in Imtech Toegangstechniek B.V. sold to Agta Record AG

* This secures the jobs of around 800 Imtech employees

* As a result there is no need to use the bank guarantees amounting to 24,000,000 euros ($26.8 million)

* Acquisition agreement with Cordeel Groep was closed on August 19 and includes the share acquisition of both Imtech Belgium Holding N.V. and Imtech België B.V. Source text: bit.ly/1TV5XN8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8964 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
