August 20, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BAT receives undertaking from Aberdeen regarding proposed Souza Cruz offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc

* Irrevocable undertaking: proposed souza cruz offer

* Is expected that bat will be in a position to launch offer should it decide to do so in september 2015.

* Signed an irrevocable undertaking with aberdeen asset management to acquire up to all of 24.7% of souza cruz shares which are not currently owned by bat

* Aberdeen has agreed if offer is launched at rs 27.62/share it will consent to delisting of souza cruz and sell all of its shares to bat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

