Aug 20 (Reuters) - Novina SA :

* Buys 200 shares or 40 percent stake in Swiss NutriFarm Sp. z o.o. for 2.4 million zlotys ($640,735) from Makalu Investments Corporation

* Swiss NutriFarm co-developed a diet suplement Resvitarox that currently is being registered by Polish General Sanitary Inspectorate Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7457 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)