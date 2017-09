Aug 20 (Reuters) - DDM Group AG :

* Q2 net collections 3.5 million euros ($3.90 million) versus 2.9 million euros year ago

* Q2 cash EBITDA 2.3 million euros versus 1.8 million euros year ago

* Sees positive financial result for full year 2015

* Says several transactions are expected to close before year-end and contribute to a positive financial result for full year 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8985 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)