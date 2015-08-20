FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aker ASA bought 6 million Akastor shares
#Financials
August 20, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aker ASA bought 6 million Akastor shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Aker Asa

* Has on 19 august 2015 acquired 6 million shares in Akastor ASA at NOK 10.60 per share

* Following this acquisition, Aker ASA holds directly 23.33 million of the issued shares and voting rights (about 8.5 per cent of the share capital) in Akastor ASA.

* Aker ASA also owns 70 per cent of the shares in Aker Kvaerner Holding AS, which in turn owns 110.33 million shares, representing 40.3 per cent of the outstanding shares in Akastor ASA. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
