BRIEF-Aker ASA bought 6 million Akastor shares

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Aker Asa

* Has on 19 august 2015 acquired 6 million shares in Akastor ASA at NOK 10.60 per share

* Following this acquisition, Aker ASA holds directly 23.33 million of the issued shares and voting rights (about 8.5 per cent of the share capital) in Akastor ASA.

* Aker ASA also owns 70 per cent of the shares in Aker Kvaerner Holding AS, which in turn owns 110.33 million shares, representing 40.3 per cent of the outstanding shares in Akastor ASA. (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)