BRIEF-Rostelecom approves opening up to 15.6 billion rouble credit line at VTB Bank

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Rostelecom PJSC :

* Says approves opening up to 15.6 billion rouble ($232.54 million) credit line at VTB Bank

* Approves signing a guarantee agreement with Ministry of Finance of Russia, Vnesheconombank and VTB Bank for the above credit line

* The maximum amount of state guarantee is 3.9 billion roubles

* The credit line is purposed for the project on digital frame of Russia, phase 1, expanding IP MPLS network Source text - bit.ly/1TUPZCA

