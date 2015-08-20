FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rostelecom approves opening up to 15.6 billion rouble credit line at VTB Bank
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 20, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rostelecom approves opening up to 15.6 billion rouble credit line at VTB Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Rostelecom PJSC :

* Says approves opening up to 15.6 billion rouble ($232.54 million) credit line at VTB Bank

* Approves signing a guarantee agreement with Ministry of Finance of Russia, Vnesheconombank and VTB Bank for the above credit line

* The maximum amount of state guarantee is 3.9 billion roubles

* The credit line is purposed for the project on digital frame of Russia, phase 1, expanding IP MPLS network Source text - bit.ly/1TUPZCA

Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.0855 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.