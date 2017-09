Aug 20 (Reuters) - Simcorp A/S :

* Klaus Holse, CEO in Simcorp A/S, sold total of 40,000 SimCorp shares for 12,844,000 Danish crowns ($1.92 million)

* Thomas Johansen, CFO in Simcorp A/S, sold total of 4,000 SimCorp shares at 1,273,748 crowns

