Aug 20 (Reuters) - Optimum’s Business Rescue Practitioners

* Coal supply from optimum coal mines into hendrina power station has been suspended

* Obligated to minimise immediate cash losses incurred by optimum

* To ensure eskom has sufficient coal for hendrina power station, offered to supply coal at optimum’s cash cost of production

* Optimum coal suspended coal supply agreement between eskom and optimum coal for duration of business rescue proceedings