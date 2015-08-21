FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mobilezone H1 sales up 72.3 pct to CHF 305.2 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 21, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mobilezone H1 sales up 72.3 pct to CHF 305.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Mobilezone AG :

* In first six months of 2015 mobilezone increased its sales by 72.3 percent to 305.2 million Swiss francs (2014: 177.2 million Swiss francs)

* H1 operating profit (EBIT) of 14.3 million francs (2014: 11.2 million francs), an increase of 27.1 percent

* H1 consolidated profit grew by 1.4 million francs or 15.7 percent to 10.5 million francs

* Intends to continue to pursue an attractive dividend policy Source text: bit.ly/1Kz5Igm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
