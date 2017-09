Aug 21 (Reuters) - Dogus Otomotiv :

* Signs agreement to buy Man Finansman shares at 18.5 million euro ($20.88 million)

* Says after legal permits are taken for share transfer, to merge unit Volkswagen Dogus Finansman with Man Finansman Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)