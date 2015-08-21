BRIEF-Goldbach Group H1 net income up 75 pct at CHF 2.4 mln

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Goldbach Group AG :

* Net income for the first half 2015 amounted to 2.4 million Swiss francs ($2.51 million) compared to 1.3 million Swiss francs in the same period last year (+ 75.0 pct)

* H1 net revenue 226.8 million Swiss francs, 4.5 percent up

* H1 EBIT rose by 9.2 pct to 10.7 million Swiss francs

* Is expecting the positive development seen in the first half of the year to continue in the second half, with lower single-digit revenue growth forecast for ongoing business

* Is expecting net result attributable to shareholders of Goldbach Group AG to be at least twice as high as in the previous year, despite the expansion costs in the german market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9556 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)