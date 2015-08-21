FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abn Amro Bank Q2 underlying net profit rises to 600 mln euros
#Financials
August 21, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Abn Amro Bank Q2 underlying net profit rises to 600 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Abn Amro Bank Naamloze Vennootschap IPO-ABN.AS:

* Reports Q2 underlying net profit of 600 million euros ($677.5 million) versus 322 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating income increases by 11 percent to 2,126 million euros compared with Q2 2014

* Q2 net interest income increases by 70 million euros and amounted to 1,511 million euros

* Q2 other operating income amounts to 159 million euros, up by 103 million euros compared with Q2 2014

* Q2 operating result improves by 16 percent to 879 million euros compared with the second quarter of 2014

* Says it is well on track to achieve targets set for 2017 (C/I ratio of 56-60 percent, ROE of 9-12 percent and CET 1 ratio of 11.5-12.5 percent)

* Says over FY 2015 it intends to pay a dividend of 40 percent of reported net profit, of which 350 million euros will be paid out shortly as interim dividend Source text: abn.com/1Lo3Fl6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8856 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
