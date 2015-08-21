FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Softship H1 earnings after tax up at EUR 228 thousand
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
August 21, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Softship H1 earnings after tax up at EUR 228 thousand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Softship AG :

* H1 significant increase in profit before tax to 228 thousand euros (previous year: 18 thousand euros)

* Overall performance achieved in the first half of 3.834 million euros ($4.33 million) (previous year 3.612 million euros)

* H1 earnings after taxes in the reporting period up at 228 thousand euros compared to 18 thousand euros in the same period last year

* Turnover with 3.486 million euros in the first six months of the current fiscal year, slightly below the prior-year period (3.614 million euros)

* Sees FY 2015 revenue growth of 10 pct over the previous year and a profit before tax of 0.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.