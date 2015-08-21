FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nilörngruppen Q2 operating profit falls to SEK 17.7 mln
August 21, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nilörngruppen Q2 operating profit falls to SEK 17.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Nilorngruppen AB :

* Q2 order intake up 15 pct to 129 million Swedish crowns ($15.25 million) versus 112 million crowns year ago

* Q2 revenue 153 million crowns versus 133 million crowns year ago

* Q2 oper profit 17.7 million crowns versus 19.3 million crowns yr ago

* In order to provide even better service and guarantee quality and have control of CSR issues on the important but difficult market in Bangladesh, Nilörn will establish local production of both woven and printed labels

* The investment is expected to amount to over 10 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4570 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

