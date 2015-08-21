FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Groothandelsgebouwen H1 net result swings to profit of 5.1 mln euros
#Corrections News
August 21, 2015 / 3:18 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Groothandelsgebouwen H1 net result swings to profit of 5.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds 4th bullet)

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Groothandelsgebouwen NV :

* H1 net rental income 5.0 million euros ($5.7 million) versus 5.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 rental revenue 6.6 million euros versus 7.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit of 5.1 million euros versus loss of 1.2 million euros a year ago

* Maintains earlier guidance that FY 2015 rental revenue and occupancy rate will be lower that FY 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1fvmtAC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
