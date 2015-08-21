REFILE-BRIEF-Groothandelsgebouwen H1 net result swings to profit of 5.1 mln euros

(Adds 4th bullet)
Aug 21 (Reuters) - Groothandelsgebouwen NV :
* H1 net rental income 5.0 million euros ($5.7 million) versus 5.4 million euros a year ago
* H1 rental revenue 6.6 million euros versus 7.4 million euros a year ago
* H1 net profit of 5.1 million euros versus loss of 1.2 million euros a year ago
* Maintains earlier guidance that FY 2015 rental revenue and occupancy rate will be lower that FY 2014
($1 = 0.8827 euros)