BRIEF-HBM Healthcare Investments says Raptor Pharmaceuticals acquires rights to Quinsair
August 21, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-HBM Healthcare Investments says Raptor Pharmaceuticals acquires rights to Quinsair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - HBM Healthcare Investments AG :

* Raptor Pharmaceuticals Corp acquires rights to Quinsair

* Raptor will pay $68.4 million upfront (of which up to $34.2 million in shares) as well as contingent milestone payments of up to $350 million plus single-digit royalties on global net sales

* HBM Healthcare Investments will receive approximately $8 million from upfront payment in form of cash and shares and participates with around 13 pct on future milestone payments and royalties

Source text - bit.ly/1fvq7dA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

