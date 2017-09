Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sapmer SA :

* CAP Bourbon and Sapmer fishing companies signed a bareboat charter agreement for two years with call option

* Ship’s charter will begin on August 1, 2016 for the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 fishing campaigns

