August 24, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Blinkx trading below expectations, sees H1 operating loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Blinkx Plc

* Early q2 trading has been below expectations to date and company now expects an operating loss in h12016.

* Management expects a return to profitability, as its core products continue to ramp and offset declines in non-core products

* Now expects h12016 results to be in following broad ranges: . H1 revenues between $85m and $95m

* Now expects h12016 results to be in following broad ranges: . H1 adjusted* ebitda loss between ($5m) and ($8m)

* Now expects h12016 results to be in following broad ranges: . H1 cash balance between $82m and $85m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
