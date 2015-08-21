FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sweden's Doro EBIT rises in Q2, maintains outlook
#Communications Equipment
August 21, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sweden's Doro EBIT rises in Q2, maintains outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Doro AB

* Q2 net sales amounted to SEK 425.8 million vs year-ago 274.1 million, an increase of 55.3 percent

* Q2 order intake amounted to SEK 389.2 million vs year-ago 296.2 million, an increase of 31.4 percent

* Operating profit (EBIT) was SEK 29.3 million vs year-ago 11.9 million

* Says we reiterate our outlook for 2015: Sales and profits for the group are expected to increase with the main part generated in the second half of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
