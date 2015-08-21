FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GSK to divest ofatumumab auto-immune rights to Novartis for up to $1 bln
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 21, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GSK to divest ofatumumab auto-immune rights to Novartis for up to $1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc :

* GSK to divest ofatumumab for auto-immune indications to Novartis for up to $1 billion plus royalties

* After completion of transaction announced today, Novartis Pharma will own rights to ofatumumab in all indications

* Consideration payable by Novartis Pharma to GSK may reach up to $1,034 million and comprises a series of milestone payments

* Novartis Pharma will also pay royalties of up to 12 percent to GSK on any future net sales of ofatumumab in auto-immune indications

* Any milestone payments received in 2015 will be incremental to co's current guidance for year for core EPS to decline at a high teen percentage rate Link to press release: (bit.ly/1J9crO2) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.