BRIEF-Spire Healthcare H1 profit up, sees near-term weakness in NHS demand
August 21, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Spire Healthcare H1 profit up, sees near-term weakness in NHS demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc

* Revenue increased by 7.8% to £449.8m (h1 2014: £417.2m) with growth across all three payor groups

* Adjusted ebitda* up 8.0% to £83.4m (h1 2014: £77.2m)

* Adjusted operating profit before exceptional items** up 7.9% to £58.9m (h1 2014: £54.6m)

* Maiden interim dividend of 1.3 pence per share payable on 15 december 2015

* Recognise that there may be some near- term weakness in nhs demand over remainder of this financial year.

* We are confident that medium-to-long term trends in this business remain very positive for spire

* H1 adjusted ebitda* up 8.0% to £83.4m (h1 2014: £77.2m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

