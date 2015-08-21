FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Affecto has become a target of a fraud
#Software
August 21, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Affecto has become a target of a fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Affecto Plc :

* Affecto has become a target of a fraud, the perpetrators appear to have committed an identity theft using sophisticated methods and managed to induce Affectos subsidiary making an unwarranted payment of approximately EUR 960,000

* Affecto has reported the matter to the police authorities and is now working together with the authorities to recover the lost amount

* Further, Affecto is investigating its insurance coverage with respect to the incident

* The potential losses caused by the incident will not have an effect on the company’s operating profit before non-recurring items

* The previously gives guidance for the year 2015 remains unaffected

* Affecto will not give further information regarding the matter at this stage in order to enable the authorities to conduct a thorough and uncompromised investigation Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

