Aug 21 (Reuters) - Eurona Wireless Telecom SA :

* Sees FY 2015 revenue of 32.1 million euros ($36.2 million) versus previous forecast of 49.3 million euros and FY 2015 EBITDA of 5.2 million euros versus previous forecast of 10.6 million euros

* Sees FY 2018 revenue of 158.9 million euros and FY 2018 EBITDA of 55.0 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1J9auDp

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)