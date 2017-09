Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sibirskiy Gostinets PJSC :

* Says Dmitry Khodas decreases stake in company to 48.58 pct from 83.58 pct

* Yemin Khydyrov increases its stake in company to 47.84 pct from 12.84 pct Source text: bit.ly/1NE7Pot, bit.ly/1Ls1UR2

