Aug 24 (Reuters) - UTV Media Plc :

* Response to media speculation

* Notes recent media speculation and confirms that it is in discussions regarding a potential sale of its television assets

* Discussions are ongoing and may or may not result in such a transaction being agreed

* Further announcement will be made when appropriate