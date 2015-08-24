FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-John Laing Infrastructure agrees 180 mln stg credit facility
August 24, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-John Laing Infrastructure agrees 180 mln stg credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd

* Signing of new five year £180 million multi-currency revolving credit facility

* Facility with Bank of Scotland, HSBC Bank, ING Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia

* This facility replaces the existing £150 million facility with RBS, Lloyds TSB Bank and ING, with no cancellation fees payable

* The margin on the new facility is 1.75% over LIBOR making both the margin and associated commitment fees significantly lower than on the previous facility

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
