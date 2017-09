Aug 24 (Reuters) - Homechoice International Plc :

* H1 revenue up 15,6 pct to 995 million rand

* H1 headline earnings up 8,5 pct to 172 million rand

* Interim dividend up 5,8 pct to 64 cents per share

* Credit conditions remain challenging and group continues to apply strict credit criteria and conservative provisioning policies