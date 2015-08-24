BRIEF-Immunicum updates safety and survival data in liver cancer study with INTUVAX

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Immunicum AB :

* Updates safety and survival data in phase I/II liver cancer study with INTUVAX

* Of a total of seven fully treated patients, four showed a prolonged survival as compared to expected based on historical data

* Says two of three patients that are still alive have not yet passed their expected median overall survival

* Update on safety and survival data for ongoing Phase I/II trial (IM-102), with INTUVAX for patients with primary liver cancer, showed that no serious side effects have been attributed to vaccine

