BRIEF-Immunicum updates safety and survival data in liver cancer study with INTUVAX
#Healthcare
August 24, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Immunicum updates safety and survival data in liver cancer study with INTUVAX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Immunicum AB :

* Updates safety and survival data in phase I/II liver cancer study with INTUVAX

* Of a total of seven fully treated patients, four showed a prolonged survival as compared to expected based on historical data

* Says two of three patients that are still alive have not yet passed their expected median overall survival

* Update on safety and survival data for ongoing Phase I/II trial (IM-102), with INTUVAX for patients with primary liver cancer, showed that no serious side effects have been attributed to vaccine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
