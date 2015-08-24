FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Geong International confirms in takeover talks with Hanafin
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
August 24, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Geong International confirms in takeover talks with Hanafin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Geong International Ltd

* Geong International Limited: statement regarding possible offer

* Co’s directors confirm that co, Hanafin are in preliminary discussions regarding a possible offer for Geong by Hanafin

* Discussions are at a very preliminary stage and there can be no certainty that a transaction will be forthcoming

* At current time, it is envisaged that any offer will be made at 5 pence per share in cash

* Hanafin currently holds £1 million of convertible unsecured loan stock in Geong, which is due to be redeemed on 30 september

* If converted, Hanafin’s loan stock would represent 34.6% of geong’s issued share capital

* Henry Tse, Weidong Wang and Minren Guan, being directors of Geong, are working with hanafin on proposed offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.