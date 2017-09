Aug 24 (Reuters) - North Chemical publ AB :

* Says Peter Ragnarsson with companies LMK Industri, LMK Forward and Nocroc Ventures has bought 600,000 shares in North Chemical

* Staffan Persson with company Nortal Investments has acquired 1,400,000 shares in North Chemical

* Seller is Stig Norberg via company Stile Capital

