BRIEF-GK Software H1 turnover up 32.9 pct to EUR 26.86 mln

Aug 24 (Reuters) - GK Software AG :

* Increased its turnover by 32.9 percent to a figure of 26.86 million euros ($30.89 million) during first half of 2015

* H1 EBIT amounted to -2.28 million euros, following a figure of -1.33 million euros in same period in 2014

* Continues to believe that company will be able to significantly increase turnover in 2015 in comparison with previous year while earnings could be slightly negative on account of special effects