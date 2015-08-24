FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GK Software H1 turnover up 32.9 pct to EUR 26.86 mln
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
August 24, 2015 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GK Software H1 turnover up 32.9 pct to EUR 26.86 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - GK Software AG :

* Increased its turnover by 32.9 percent to a figure of 26.86 million euros ($30.89 million) during first half of 2015

* H1 EBIT amounted to -2.28 million euros, following a figure of -1.33 million euros in same period in 2014

* Continues to believe that company will be able to significantly increase turnover in 2015 in comparison with previous year while earnings could be slightly negative on account of special effects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8694 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.