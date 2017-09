Aug 24 (Reuters) - William Hill Plc

* Appointment of Philip Bowcock as chief financial officer

* Philip will be joining board as CFO on 1 November 2015.

* Replaces Neil Cooper who will leave group on 6 November 2015

* Bowcock was CFO of Cineworld Group Plc from 2011 to 2015