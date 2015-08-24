FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adocia initiates new clinical study on BioChaperone Lispro
#Healthcare
August 24, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Adocia initiates new clinical study on BioChaperone Lispro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Adocia SA :

* Adocia initiates a clinical study on a high concentration formulation of the ultra-rapid Insulin BioChaperone Lispro

* Announces initiation of a Phase I clinical trial evaluating a new and more concentrated formulation of BioChaperone Lispro

* Says the rationale for this study is to file for registration of BioChaperone Lispro U200 based on BioChaperone Lispro U100’s dossier

* Says this Phase I clinical trial in healthy volunteers is designed to evaluate the potentialbioequivalence of the U100 and U200 formulations of BioChaperone Lispro Source text: bit.ly/1WOnGVu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
