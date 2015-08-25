FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bakkafrost Q2 EBIT beats forecast, keeps 2015 output prediction
August 25, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bakkafrost Q2 EBIT beats forecast, keeps 2015 output prediction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Bakkafrost :

* Q2 operational ebit dkk 303 million (Reuters poll dkk 260 million)

* Expects To Harvest 49,000-51,000 tonnes in 2015 versus May estimate 49,000-51,000 (poll 49,700)

* Bakkafrost’s forecast for smolt release in 2015 is 10.4 million pieces

* Expected global supply growth in 2015 is around 4-5% and 2-3% in 2016

* Havsbrun’s sales of fish feed in 2015 is expected to be at 73,000-77,000 tonnes, a reduction from previous outlook at 83,000-87,000 tonnes, as sale of fish feed to external customers has been reduced

* Improved market balances in the world market for salmon products and costs effective production will likely improve the financial flexibility going forward.

* A high equity ratio with the Group’s bank financing and the issuance of bonds makes Bakkafrost’s financial situation strong. This enables Bakkafrost to carry out its investment plans to further focus on strengthening the Group, M&A‘s, organic growth opportunities and fulfil its dividend policy in the future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

