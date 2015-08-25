FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Salmar Q2 EBIT beats forecast, repeats 2015 output target
August 25, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Salmar Q2 EBIT beats forecast, repeats 2015 output target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Salmar Asa

* Salmar q2 revenues nok 1.8 billion (Reuters poll 1.47 billion)

* Salmar q2 ebit before adjustments nok 360.8 million (Reuters poll nok 308 million)

* For 2015 as a whole, salmar still expects to harvest around 139,000 tonnes in Norway (Reuters poll 139,000). Norskott havbruk (scottish seafarms) is expected to harvest around 31,000 tonnes in 2015

* Global supply of atlantic salmon is expected to increase by around 4 per cent in 2015

* Norway’s output is forecast to rise by 5 per cent, bringing total volume expected to be harvested by norwegian fish farmers to just under 1.26 million tonnes in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
