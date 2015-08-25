FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach Q2 revenue down 2.2 pct to EUR 723.2 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
August 25, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach Q2 revenue down 2.2 pct to EUR 723.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Schmolz & Bickenbach AG :

* Q2 EBITDA saw a 17.0 pct decrease to 58.0 million euros (Q2 2014: 69.9 million euros)

* Q2 revenue down by 15.9 million euros or 2.2 pct to 723.2 million euros ($834.79 million) (Q2 2014: 739.1 million euros)

* Q2 earnings after taxes from continuing operations saw a decrease of 11.9 million euros or 53.6 pct to 10.3 million euros (Q2 2014: 22.2 million euros)

* For 2015 continues to expect EBITDA to come in at between 190 million euros and 230 million euros, with currently anticipated figure at the lower end of this range due to framework conditions described above

* Now expects sales volumes for 2015 which are around 300 kilotonnes lower than 2014 levels Source text: bit.ly/1Ibf6oL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8663 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

