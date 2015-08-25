FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Imperial Holdings sees single digit revenue growth from cont ops in 2016
August 25, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Imperial Holdings sees single digit revenue growth from cont ops in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Imperial Holdings Ltd

* Preliminary summarised audited results for the year ended 30 June 2015

* Revenue up 7 pct to r110,5 billion (37 pct foreign)

* Operating profit up 1 pct to r6,2 billion (32 pct foreign)

* Heps unchanged at 1 624 cents per share

* EPS down 6 pct 1 582 cents per share

* Final cash dividend of up 6 pct to 445 cents per share

* Return on invested capital 12 pct weighted average cost of capital 9 pct

* In absence of a marked deterioration in current conditions we expect Imperial to produce single digit growth of revenue and operation profit for continuing operations in 2016

* 2016 performance to date is in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:


