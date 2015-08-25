FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vastned Retail adjusts conversion price for convertible bonds
August 25, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vastned Retail adjusts conversion price for convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds more information about price conversion for convertible bonds. The company announced the interim dividend on August 20.)

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Vastned Retail NV :

* Announces distribution of 2015 interim dividend of 0.74 euros per share

* Vastned announces that following the 2014 final dividend distribution of 1.27 euros per share and the 2015 interim dividend distribution of 0.74 euros per share the rights of the holders of the convertible bonds have been adjusted

* Effective of August 24, 2015 the conversion price of the convertible bond for dividend distributions is adjusted from 44.89 euros ($51.92) to 44.16 euros

Source text: bit.ly/1KJhLYG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8646 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

