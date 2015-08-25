FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Weifa Q2 EBIT swings to profit NOK 7.2 million
#Healthcare
August 25, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Weifa Q2 EBIT swings to profit NOK 7.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Weifa ASA :

* Q2 EBIT profit 7.2 million Norwegian crowns ($877,428.16) versus loss 5.1 million crowns year ago

* Q2 total revenue and income 70.6 million crowns versus loss 463,000 crowns year ago

* Says H1 consumer health revenues increased by 7.4 pct over last year, with an EBITDA margin of 20 pct

* Expects full-year 2015 revenue growth and improved EBITDA margin to continue in line with H1 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2058 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
