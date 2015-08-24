FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Roularta Media Group H1 current net income rises to 14.3 mln euros
August 24, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Roularta Media Group H1 current net income rises to 14.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Roularta Media Group NV :

* Consolidated sales in the first half of 2015 were stable, falling slightly (down 2.4 pct) from 154 million euros ($176 million) to 150 million euros

* H1 EBITDA 22.0 million euros versus 14.3 million euros a year ago

* H1 current net income 14.3 million euros versus 10.4 million euros a year ago

* CFO Jan Staelens has decided to leave Roularta

* Advertising portfolio for the Q3 in Belgium shows a sales increase for the print activities and audiovisual media and stable sales for the internet activities Source text: bit.ly/1EekxIL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8749 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

