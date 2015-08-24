FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Advtech says considering optimal capital structure
August 24, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Advtech says considering optimal capital structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Advtech Ltd :

* H1 revenue up 33 pct

* H1 revenue 1.28 billion Rand; H1 HEPS 25.2 cents

* Interim dividend per share 12.5 cents

* H1 operating profit increased by 86 million rand or 73 pct

* Board is considering optimal capital structure for group

* Board is formulating a financing strategy that it believes will allow it to sustain this accelerating growth strategy in most efficient manner

* Board believes it is important to have certainty of access to various funding sources in order to be best positioned to execute in competitive situations

* Advtech is looking to put in place long-term debt facilities which will be used to refinance existing bank borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

