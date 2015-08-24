BRIEF-Sun International FY adjusted diluted HEPS up 10.4 pct

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd :

* Adjusted diluted HEPS up 10.4pct

* Dividends for year of 285 cents per share up 16.3pct

* FY revenue up 5.8 pct

* FY EBITDA for year, including all adjusted headline earnings adjustments and excluding discontinued operations was up 10pct at R3.2 billion

* Revenue of R10.6 billion for the year ended 30 june 2015 was 6pct head of the previous year

* Anticipate that these transactions position group for growth in medium- to long-term.